Home

Bihar

Nitish Kumar To Resign After 12 PM Today, Take Oath As Bihar CM At 4 PM: Reports

Nitish Kumar To Resign After 12 PM Today, Take Oath As Bihar CM At 4 PM: Reports

According to latest reports, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is expected to resign by 12 PM today and will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again, at 4:00 PM. Know latest update

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: According to latest reports, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is expected to resign by 12 PM today and will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again, at 4:00 PM. Know latest update

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.