Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Bihar
  • Nitish Kumar To Resign After 12 PM Today, Take Oath As Bihar CM At 4 PM: Reports

Nitish Kumar To Resign After 12 PM Today, Take Oath As Bihar CM At 4 PM: Reports

According to latest reports, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is expected to resign by 12 PM today and will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again, at 4:00 PM. Know latest update

Published: January 28, 2024 10:34 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: According to latest reports, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is expected to resign by 12 PM today and will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again, at 4:00 PM. Know latest update

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.