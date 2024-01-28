By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Nitish Kumar To Resign After 12 PM Today, Take Oath As Bihar CM At 4 PM: Reports
According to latest reports, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is expected to resign by 12 PM today and will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again, at 4:00 PM. Know latest update
New Delhi: According to latest reports, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is expected to resign by 12 PM today and will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again, at 4:00 PM. Know latest update
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.