‘Nitish Tough Competition To Chameleons’: Congress On Kumar Aligning With BJP Again

Bihar Political Crisis: In a major political development in Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Sunday left the INDIA bloc and joined hands with the BJP-led NDA alliance. After days of speculations and rumours, he finally resigned as the Bihar Chief Minister today and announced the formation of a government with the BJP-led NDA. Following Kumar’s announcement, Congress launched a scathing attack on the Janata Dal (United) chief. The grand old party compared Nitish Kumar to a chameleon, stating that people of Bihar will never forgive his betrayal.

“Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours,” Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

बार-बार राजनीतिक साझेदार बदलने वाले नीतीश कुमार रंग बदलने में गिरगिटों को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं। इस विश्वासघात के विशेषज्ञ और उन्हें इशारों पर नचाने वालों को बिहार की जनता माफ़ नहीं करेगी। बिलकुल साफ़ है की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा से प्रधानमंत्री और भाजपा घबराए हुए हैं और उससे… https://t.co/v47tQ8ykaw — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 28, 2024

