BREAKING NEWS: Nitish Kumar Sworn-In As Bihar CM After Joining BJP-Led NDA

Published: January 28, 2024 5:20 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

Bihar Politics Live: Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was Sunday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and joining the BJP-led NDA.

