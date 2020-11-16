Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Monday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for fourth consecutive time. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi also took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that Nitish Kumar could get two deputy chief ministers, like in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, and Prasad and Renu Devi might be elevated as a step in that direction. Also Read - Nitish Kumar Returns as Bihar CM, Deputies Tarkishore Prasad And Renu Devi Sworn-in Too

Apart from Nitish Kumar, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, 14 others from BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP also sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

Here is the full list of cabinet minister:

Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)

Ashok Kumar Choudhary (JDU)

Mewa Lal Choudhary (JDU)

Sheela Mandal (JDU)

Santosh Manjhi (HAM)

Mukesh Sahani (VIP)

Mangal Pandey (BJP)

Amarendra Pratap Singh (BJP)

Ramprit Paswan (BJP)

Jivesh Mishra(BJP)

Ram Surat Rai (BJP)

Nitish Kumar’s oath-taking ceremony was attended by top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. The opposition RJD and Congress boycotted the ceremony, claiming the mandate in the elections was “against the NDA” and that it had been changed by a “fraud”.