Patna: Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term today at a ceremony attended by the top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after he staked claim for the formation of a new government in the state, armed with unanimous support of all legislators of the NDA despite his party's plummeted tally.

The 69-year-old, who has had a continuous run since November, 2005, except for the period in 2014-15 when Jitan Ram Manjhi kept the chair warm for him, is on course to becoming the longest serving Chief Minister of the state, surpassing the record of Shrikrishna Singh who held the top post since before Independence till his death in 1961.

The BJP, which has clinched 31 more seats than the 43 pocketed by Kumar’s JD(U), is going to have two deputy chief ministers in Bihar on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. Four-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, were sworn-in as deputy CMs of Bihar.

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/60kHuDDzOC — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Party national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh was also present at the ceremony.

BJP workers are enthused over the visit of Shah, arguably the second most powerful man in the ruling dispensation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had set the tone for election campaign much before the schedule was announced by addressing the party’s first digital rally but remained conspicuous by his absence during the electioneering.

After his electoral victories in 2010 and 2015, Kumar had taken oath at star-studded ceremonies held at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan in the presence of a large number of dignitaries and the common people.