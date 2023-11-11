Home

Jitan Manjhi Makes Startling Allegation After Tongue-Lashing From Bihar CM, Says ‘Someone Poisoning Nitish’s Food’

Nitish Kumar had stirred a major controversy when he used objectionable language to give birth control lessons in the assembly. Later, he was forced to apologize and take back his remarks.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who lost his cool again in the State Assembly on Thursday said it was due to his “stupidity” that he had made Jitan Ram Manjhi the Chief Minister of the State. Kumar, who is under fire over his birth control lessons in assembly, had given Manjhi a tongue-lashing when the latter raised doubts over the government’s caste survey.

Manjhi, after facing criticism from Nitish Kumar on the floor of the assembly, on Friday made a startling allegation. He claimed that “poisonous substances” were being mixed into the food served to Nitish Kumar by those “coveting his chair”. “I demand a high-level inquiry into the food served to Nitish Kumar which, I suspect, is being laced with substances which would make him go insane.

There are some people around him who are coveting his chair”, said Manjhi without elaborating further.

Manjhi, now president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), became Chief Minister of the State in May 2014 when he was with Janata Dal (United) and Mr. Kumar had stepped down from the post on moral grounds following his party’s drubbing in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Reacting to the incident, Manjhi said: “Nitish Kumar used vulgar language a few days ago which caused him to apologise in both Houses of the legislature. Yesterday he again lost control over himself and spoke to me in an insulting manner, forgetting that I am senior to him in age and political experience. This is a sign of deteriorating mental health.”

Manjhi said that someone is mixing poison in Nitish Kumar’s food and that is why he has lost his mind. “Nitish Kumar has lost control over his tongue. He does not know what he is saying. Someone is mixing poison in his food and that is why he has lost his mind,” Manjhi said.

He said that the way the constitution is being ruined in Bihar, our agitation will go on. “I will meet the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister and will appeal to them to save Bihar from the present situation,” he said.

He said that the Speaker of the assembly is the patron of the house and as per the rules the Speaker had called him to give his perspective on reservation. “When I was putting my points across, Nitish Kumar who is also a leader of the house, not only interrupted but humiliated me too. If the leader of the house is violating the norms, what can we expect from others,” Manjhi said.

“I am in immense pain due to the behavior of the Speaker. He was taking the side of ruling party. When he gave me permission to speak, he should have asked the Chief Minister to wait till my speech was over,” he said, adding that the Speaker is equally responsible as Nitish Kumar.

Here’s What Nitish Kumar Said on Birth Control

Kumar, during his speech on socio-economic aspects of the caste survey in Bihar on Tuesday, had highlighted how an educated married woman can influence her husband to prevent pregnancy. “When an educated girl gets married, she can help in population control by telling her husband how to go safe and this has actually helped in population control,” he had said in the assembly.

“The husband’s acts lead to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him… this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down,” he said, making some suggestive gestures in doing so.

In March this year, Nitish had drawn flak for referring to an alleged act of bestiality while making a point in the assembly about “some men” always “making a mess”.

