Patna: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav in Patna. During his trip to Patna on Wednesday, KCR is scheduled to meet RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. He will be holding discussions with Bihar leaders to forge a broader opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. It is to be noted that KCR’s visit comes at a time when Nitish Kumar quit the NDA and joined hands with RJD and Congress to form the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar. KCR’s arrival in Bihar is being seen as a big political development ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav Acquitted In 2015 Case

KCR’s arrival is also an achievement for chief minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. They are making all-out efforts to bring all opposition leaders under one umbrella to take on the BJP. He is also scheduled to participate in a programme along with the two Bihar leaders. Also Read - Bihar Floor Test: Nitish Kumar-led Govt Wins Trust Vote, Tejashwi Yadav Says Grand Alliance to Last Long

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav met KCR twice in Hyderabad when the former was the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. He was trying hard to bring KCR into the opposition camp as he is a senior leader of the country and has great respect in all sections of political and social circles. Also Read - Bihar Urban Body Polls 2022: Voters To Be Screened Through Face Recognition System | Details Here

Currently, chief ministers of Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, Jharkhand and other states are against the BJP government and are trying to defeat the saffron party in the Lok Sabha election.

Tejashwi Yadav and national president of JD-U Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, have already started the preparation in Bihar and announced to defeat BJP on all 40 seats here.

West Bengal is another state where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will fight tooth and nail against the saffron party.

