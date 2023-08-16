Home

‘No Concern For Health’: BJP’s Jibe After Lalu Yadav Savors Kulfi At Patna’s Marine Drive | Watch

A video doing the rounds on social media platforms shows Lalu Yadav and party colleague Shivanand Tiwari sitting in the car while a swarm of enthusiastic supporters gather outside.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during the flag hoisting ceremony on the 77th Independence Day celebrations, in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took potshots at Lalu Prasad Yadav after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo was seen savouring a Kulfi during his visit to the newly-constructed Marine Drive in Bihar capital Patna.

A video doing the rounds on social media platforms shows Lalu Yadav and party colleague Shivanand Tiwari sitting in the car while a swarm of enthusiastic supporters gather outside to catch a glimpse of the two politicians. The former Bihar chief minister and his old colleague also reportedly enjoyed a Kulfi at Marine Drive and interacted with people gathered there.

Reacting to the news of Yadav relishing a Kulfi, the BJP flagged “health concerns” for the aging leader who is currently out on bail on health grounds. In a statement, BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand claimed that it seemed that Lalu Yadav had “no concern for his health.”

“It seems he has no concern about his health. Now, he is having Kulfi and roaming around in Marine Drive. Remember he got bail on health grounds,” Nikhil Anand said, according to an India Today report.

As per reports, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Shivanand Tiwari arrived at Marine Drive, or JP Ganga Path, by car and spent nearly half and hour there. The two leaders greeted people gathered there and also interacted with them, the India Today report said.

Quoting sources, the report said that Lalu purportedly visited Marine Drive to inspect and review the work done so far.

The first phase of Marine Drive was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last year while the second phase was inaugurated on August 14, on the eve of the nations 77th Independence Day.

‘Agli baar hum log aayenge’

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav made bold assertions on Tuesday, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got to unfurl the tricolour at the Red Fort in Delhi for the last time this year as next year it will be “our turn”.

Talking to reporters after celebrating Independence Day at his wife Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna, Yadav claimed that there was no way that PM Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort next year as the BJP will not return for a third turn.

The ailing septuagenarian, who has been steadfast in his opposition to the BJP during his decades-long political career, replied with a resolute “No” when asked by reporters whether PM Modi would be able to unfurl the tricolour next year, when the Independence Day would fall well after the Lok Sabha polls.

“Nahin, na (no, not at all). This is his last time,” was the curt reply of the RJD chief, who is out on bail after having been convicted in fodder scam cases and blames the BJP for his legal wrangles.

The astute politician, who is disqualified from contesting polls but has been a key player in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA, remarked, “Next time, it will be our turn (agli baar hum log aayenge)”.

(With PTI inputs)

