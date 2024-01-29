Home

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s First Action After Joining BJP- No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker: Reports

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is set for his first action as the Chief Minister in the BJP-led Alliance in the state as reports say that a no-confidence motion against the Bihar Assembly Speaker will be passed today.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had resigned yesterday, i.e. on January 28, 2024 and broken the JD(U)-Congress Mahagathbandhan, took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time, on the same evening, this time with the BJP-led Alliance. The political leader is being severely mocked for his political shuffles and he is now set to take his first action after joining the Bhartiya Janata Party. According to latest media reports, a no-confidence motion will be filed against the Bihar Assembly Speaker and then, a BJP Speaker will take his place.

