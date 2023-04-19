Home

No Jeans, T-Shirts At Work: This Bihar District Bans Casual Outfits For Govt Staff On Duty; Here’s Why

The District Magistrate in Bihar's Saran has barred all government employees from wearing jeans and t-shirts to office. (Pixabay/Representational)

Patna: The District Magistrate in Bihar’s Saran has barred all government employees from wearing jeans and t-shirts to office. The employees have also been asked to wear identity cards around their neck so that they could be easily identified. They have been asked to wear formal dress and stay in the offices during the working hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The idea of the initiative is to change the work culture in the offices.

The District Magistrate said that he will undertake surprise inspections of particular departments and could also do video conferencing or video calling to check the status of the directive.

He has warned the employees to strictly follow the new guidelines, especially the dress code, and warned that offenders would be penalised.

This is not the first time such orders have been issued by the authorities in a state. Previously, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had issued an order asking employees in the state secretariat to wear simple, sober, comfortable and light-colored attire in the office. The state government had put a ban on wearing jeans and T-shirts, irrespective of the employees’ ranks.

Last year, the Maharashtra Government imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in the state secretariat and government offices.

Additionally, in 2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal also made it mandatory for all officers and staffers of the agency to be formally dressed in the office and said casual wear like jeans and sports shoes will not be tolerated.

