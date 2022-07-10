Katihar: In a shocking incident, students in Bihar’s Katihar district created ruckus and vandalised their school property for alleged discrepancies in the implementation of the midday meal scheme. As per reports, students alleged that they were not being provided with mid-day-meal at school. They also alleged that their teachers forced them to give massages instead of teaching them.Also Read - Bihar Man Barges Into School With Sword After Daughter Denied Uniform; Video Goes Viral

The incident was reported at Bariaul Upgraded Middle School in ​​Abadpur police station area of Katihar's Barsoi block. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where students can be seen vandalizing the boundary of the school made of tin sheet.



Local media reports alleged that students were provoked by villagers to create ruckus in the school premises. However, the district administration has taken cognizance of the matter and ordered investigation into the issue.

Teachers forced students to give massage

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, after getting the information of the incident, Zilla Parishad member Mohd Gulzar Alam had a word with student, who informed him that school authorities were not providing them with mid-day-meal on regular basis and also accused the teachers of asking them to give massages instead of teaching them.

Block Education Officer says incident is ‘shameful’

The Block Education Officer Mumtaz Ahmed spoke to school’s headmaster Gopain Chandra after the incident and called it “shameful”. He also ordered an investigation into the matter and said strong action will be taken against the culprits.