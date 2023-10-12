Home

Bihar

Bihar Train Accident: Indian Railways Issues Helpline Number After Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express Derails, Check Full List

Bihar Train Accident: Indian Railways Issues Helpline Number After Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express Derails, Check Full List

North East Express Accident: Train number 12506, the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur Railway Station in the Buxar district of Bihar. Check list of helpline numbers issued by IRCTC..

Bihar Train Accident: Helpline Numbers by Indian Railways

New Delhi: The Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur Railway Station in Buxar district of Bihar, on Wednesday night. The deadly train accident occured when the North East Express was travelling from the Anand Vihar Terminal of New Delhi to Guwahati, Assam’s Kamakhya Junction. According to the news agency ANI, 21 coaches were derailed in total out of which, some also jumped the tracks because of the speed of the train. As quoted by ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway Zone, Birendra Kumar said, “Information has been received from the local district administration that around 50 people got injured.” The district administration and local residents rescued the passengers and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. Passengers who sustained critical injuries were referred to AIIMS Patna. “Four casualties have been confirmed, and rescue operations are underway. 21 coaches have derailed,” Tarun Prakash, General Manager of East Central Railways (ECR) told ANI. Check the helpline numbers issued by Indian Railways..

Trending Now

Bihar Train Accident: Helpline Numbers Issued

Deepak Kumar, Inspector, Railway Police Force has informed that emergency contacts have been issued by the Indian Railways, for the passengers. Railway authorities in Danapur Patna, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Etawah, Tundla and Aligarh have also issued helpline numbers. Check complete list-

You may like to read

9771449971- Patna 8905697493- Danapur 8306182542- Ara 8081206628, 8081212134- Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn (DDU) Commercial Control 9771427494, 7518401045- Gaya 0532-2408128, 2407353, 2408149- Prayagraj 05180-222026, 222025, 222436- Fatehpur 0512-2323016, 2323015, 2323018- Kanpur 7525001249- Etawah 05612-220338, 220339, 220337- Tundla 0571-2409348- Aligarh

Trains Diverted Due To Accident

As many as 21 trains operating on the routes have been diverted after the tragic train derailment. Trains that have been diverted onto alternate routes include -Pune-Danapur SF Express (12149), Patliputra SF Express (12141), Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424), Vikramshila Express (12368), Kamakhya Express (15623), Guwahati Express (15633), Rajendra Nagar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310), Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express (22406), Anvt Rdp Express (22488), among others.

Delhi-Guwahati Train Derailment: Rescue Operations Completed

The reason behind the massive train derailment is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the evacuation and rescue operations are complete. “Evacuation and rescue are complete. All coaches checked. Passengers will be shifted to a special train soon for their onward journey,” Vaishnaw tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

The accident occurred slightly more than four months following the tragic triple train incident that occurred in Odisha’s Balasore district in June, resulting in the loss of 296 lives. On June 20, 2023, a collision involving three trains—the Coromandel Express, a freight train, and the SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express—took place. A total of 176 individuals sustained severe injuries, while 451 suffered minor injuries, and 180 received first aid treatment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES