Patna: Along with the students, the school principals in Bihar will also have mid-day meal in to check the food quality being provided to children. In this regard, the State Education Department has issued one direction asking the heads or principals of all government and government-aided primary schools to sit with the students and eat mid-day meals. The move from the state government has been taken to ensure that the children are being given nutritious food.Also Read - Bihar Man Brandishes A Gun As He Dances With Woman, Netizens Express Shock | Watch Viral Video

Speaking to a leading news agency, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of the state education department said since the practice of giving mid-day meals in schools resumed on February 28, necessary arrangements have been made to ensure constant monitoring of the meals for the students. Also Read - Acute Encephalitis Syndrome: Bihar on Alert After Toddler Dies of 'Chamki Fever' in Muzaffarpur

The official further added that the chairman, secretary, and other members of the school education committee, and the guardians of children, will also sit with their children and eat meals with them in rotation. Also Read - Bochahan (Bihar) Bypoll Result 2022: RJD's Amar Kumar Paswan Wins by Over 35,000 Votes

The state education department had in an earlier order asked the school administrators to taste the food at least half an hour before it is served to the students. The move to regularly monitor the mid-day meals was emphasised at a meeting of the officials involved with the chief secretary.

In the meantime, the Karnataka government had last year introduced eggs in the mid-day meals of children in December. The step from the state government was taken to tackle malnutrition and anaemia among children.