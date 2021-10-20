Patna: In a tragic event, a minor died, while 40 others including children were hospitalised after consuming a funeral feast at Rupauli village situated in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.Also Read - Kolkata Restaurants Run Out of Food After 'Revenge Dining' During Durga Puja; Close Eateries Before Time

All the neighbours including the minor boy had gone to attend the funeral feast held by a villager named Ganesh Mahto. Recently Mahto's wife has passed away, and as per the Hindu rituals, a shradh feast has been organised on Tuesday evening.

After consuming the food, several children started complaining of severe abdominal pain and vomiting. The patients were taken to the local Primary health care(PHC) for treatment. As the cases of ailing patients increased, the surgeon had to treat them in the open area outside the health care.

Confirming the death of the minor boy, Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma said that some of the children were admitted to Common Health Center (CHC) in Saraiya, private hospitals, and five were referred to Sadar hospital. During the treatment, one of the children identified the dead boy as Nishant Kumar.

The civil surgeon further added, “We have directed medical officers of CHC Saraiya to initiate treatment of the children with utmost priority. A number of senior officials of the district are also camping in the CHC as well as in the village.”

“We have collected food samples of the funeral feast and sent it to the lab for testing. We strongly believe that adulterated material in preparation of dishes may have led to food poisoning,” Sharma added.

(With Inputs From IANS)