New Delhi: Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, the Nitish Kumar government has announced the posts of school teachers in Panchatay primary schools will be reserved only for Bihar Residents. Before this, the government decided to increase the salary of these teachers by 25 per cent from 2021.

The decision comes soon after Madhya Pradesh government announced a similar reservation of government jobs for people belonging to the state.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Bihar is going to witness a high-octane poll battle. BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said the BJP, JD(U) and LJP will fight elections together under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“People of Bihar look at the BJP and the NDA with the expectation that we will change the fate and picture of the state. You all (BJP workers) are going to be an ambassador of change. For this we have to contest at each and every booth to win and add value not only for BJP contestants but also for alliance partners,” the BJP president told party workers during the virtual meeting.