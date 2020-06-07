Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a political rally via video conferencing for the state ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, and slammed the Congress for doing politics over the migrants’ crisis in the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - India's Defence Policy Has Gained Global Acceptance: Amit Shah at ‘Bihar Jansamvad Rally’

"The opposition is doing politics. What did it do for people," Shah asked at the virtual rally. He said PM Modi's welfare steps such as cash transfer, free ration helped the migrant workers in the country at this time of corona crisis.

"The Central government safely ferried 1.25 crore migrants to their destinations after health infrastructure was ramped up to meet their needs," Shah said.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that some NGO has told Rahul Gandhi that speaking loudly will get him more votes.

He said that the opposition leaders dismissed PM Modi’s efforts to unite the country in the fight against COVID-19 as political propaganda, the nation followed his appeals.

“Modi ji brought the Citizenship Amendment Act. This Act provided citizenship and respect to refugees in India,” he said.

Addressing the ‘Bihar Jansamvad Rally’ through video conferencing, Shah said some people lost patience and started walking when it came to notice, buses were deployed to bring them to railway stations. “85% of the cost was borne by Central government & 15% by state governments,” he added.

Talking about Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Shah expressed confidence that the NDA will get two-third majority under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

“There are elections in Bihar in the coming days, I believe that under Nitish Kumar ji’s leadership NDA will form the government with 2/3rd majority but this isn’t the time for politics. We all should fight COVID-19 under Modi ji’s leadership,” he added.