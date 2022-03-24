Patna: More than 100 school students have been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital when they complained of uneasiness after consuming lunch during Bihar Diwas celebrations. The conditions of many are stated to be critical, said hospital sources.Also Read - Liquor Deaths: Bihar Minister Says Deaths Happen in States With No Alcohol Ban Too. Read Full Statement

According to media reports, as many as Seventeen children, who came from Aurangabad, attended Bihar Diwas celebration event. They ate food at a stall and fell sick.

Bihar Diwas celebrations were held on Tuesday (March 22) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended the event in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. School students from across the state were invited for the event. The Bihar Diwas was celebrated after three years due to the pandemic.

District Magistrate and civil surgeon of Patna has refused to comment on the matter.