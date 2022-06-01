Patna: A village panchayat in Bihar’s Saran district has externed five youths for 11 months in connection with a video that went viral on social media platform Facebook wherein they can be seen using abusive language against a particular caste. Upon finding the youth guilty, the Panchayat members paraded them in the village holding shoes on the head.Also Read - Viral Video: People Loot Fish That Fell From Truck in Bihar, Collect It in Buckets & Clothes | Watch

The incident took place on Tuesday in Mithepur Panchayat under Garkha police station which

has the dominance of a particular caste and the Panchayat members also belong to it. Also Read - Flood Situation Worsens in 2 Bihar Districts And Monsoon Has Not Even Arrived Yet

The youths were accused of abusing the caste members after they came live on faceboook a few days ago.

On Tuesday, the offended villagers nabbed the five and convened a panchayat meeting. As per the order of the Panchayat, the youths were held guilty and paraded in the village. The panchayat then ordered the young boys to stay “Tadipaar” (externed) for 11 months from the village.

The SHO of Garkha police station RS Rawat said: “We have sent police to the village to record the statements of the youths’ families. We have also registered an FIR on the basis of a video going viral on the social media. The investigation is currently underway.”