The 243-seat Bihar Assembly went to polls in three phases starting October 28. In the first phase, voting held for 71 seats on October 28; the second phase for 94 seats on November 3; the third for 78 seats on November 7 and the results will be announced today. The major political parties in Bihar are Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). RJD ally Congress. Among other players are Samajwadi Party, National Congress Party (NCP). The incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state is led by JD(U) leader chief minister Nitish Kumar.

In the previous election, the alliance was led by the BJP alongside three smaller allies namely the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLDP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The JD(U) contested 2016 Assembly elections as part of the current opposition Mahagathbandan.

Parsa Constituency:

The Parsa seat comes under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrika Rai of RJD represents Parsa in the

state legislative assembly at present. Rai won the seat in the 2015 assembly elections having accounted for 77,211 votes.

According to estimates of 2011 census, out of total 385353 population 100% is rural and 0% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 11.96 and 0.23, respectively out of total population. This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.96%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,61,799 eligible electors, of which 1,39,246 were male, 1,21,872 female.