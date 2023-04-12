Home

Bomb Scare At Patna Airport After Threat Call, Premises Being Searched

A bomb disposal squad reached Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Bihar on Wednesday after a threat call was received.

The premises of the Patna airport are being searched following an anonymous call made over a bomb threat. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A bomb disposal squad reached Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Bihar on Wednesday after a threat call was received. The premises of the airport are being searched following an anonymous call made over a bomb threat.

“A bomb threat call was received at Patna Airport. Based on the information, Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call to be non-specific. The state BDDS team carried out checks,” Patna Airport Director said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Bihar: Bomb Squad team arrives at the Patna airport after a bomb threat call was received here. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/43Ckq90y1M — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

In July last year, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) was reportedly grounded at Patna airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag.

The bomb squad and police who were at the spot conducted an inspection after a man reportedly claimed a bomb was in his baggage. His bag was checked further but no bomb was found.

The passenger was detained and the plane was checked further. All passengers were safely deboarded from the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) at Patna airport.

(More details are awaited.)

