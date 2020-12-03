Patna: A SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Darbhanga had to make an emergency landing at Patna airport due to bad weather. As per media reports, the SpiceJet flight SG 944 was scheduled to reach Darbhanga airport at 11 am on Thursday, but could not make the landing despite many efforts. Also Read - SpiceJet Gearing Up To Provide Logistical Support for Covid-19 Vaccine Delivery

It finally made an emergency landing at Patna airport.

The flight had to be diverted from its route owing to bad weather, said media reports. All the passengers were safe and de-boarded at Patna airport as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight SG 8481 has been cancelled causing a lot of trouble to the passengers. The airlines has cited technical reasons behind cancelling the flight. It is being said that the passengers had even received boarding passes for the flight scheduled to take off at 11.30 pm. The passengers have alleged that the airlines officials and staff are not co-operating with them.