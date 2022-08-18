New Delhi: A girl was allegedly shot at in Bihar’s Patna and the entire episode was captured on CCTV camera. The incident took place in Patna’s Indrapuri locality of Sipara area within Beur police station.Also Read - Panipat Horror: 6 Year Old Raped And Murdered, Brutal Details Emerge

The CCTV footage of the horrific incident, which was shared by news agency ANI, showed the accused fleeing from the scene after he shot her. The girl, who was reportedly shot at in the neck, collapsed on the ground after she was fired upon.

Bihar| A vegetable vendor’s daughter shot yesterday in Indrapuri locality of Sipara area of ​​Beur PS in Patna. Injured girl who was shot in the neck is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Matter is being said to be a love affair: Patna Police (Visuals: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/kHbddcU2L1 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

Police said the victim, a vegetable vendor’s daughter, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. “The matter is being said to be a love affair,” Patna police said.