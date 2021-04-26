Patna: A man allegedly murdered his wife after she tested positive for COVID-19 and then died by suicide in Patna late on Sunday night, reported ANI quoting the police. The man, identified as Atul Lal, was a railway employee while his wife was working in a private organisation in the state capital. Bihar police reached the spot to investigate the matter. Also Read - Bihar: Oxygen Cylinders Run Dry at Patna Hospitals, Officials Show no Sign of Action

According to police sources, Atul Lal, who was working in railways, killed his wife after she tested positive for COVID-19 and then died by suicide by jumping from the terrace of his house. The couple used to live in Patrakar Nagar in the city. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

