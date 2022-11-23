More Than 500 People Fall Ill After Having Wedding Food In Bihar’s Madhepura

Over 500 persons fell ill after consuming adulterated food during a marriage function in Bihar's Madhepura district on Tuesday night, all were admitted to nearby hospital and are out of danger now.

Over 500 people fall ill after consuming adulterated wedding food in Bihar. (Representative Image)

Patna: Over 500 persons fell ill after consuming adulterated food during a marriage function in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Tuesday night. The victims were admitted to the Karpoori Thakur Medical College and Sadar hospital in the district. The incident took place at ward number 4 of Madhepura city.

As per a report by IANS, two patients had to be accommodated on single bed.

“Around 2,000 people were invited to the marriage function. They consumed food on Tuesday night. After a few hours, they complained about abdominal pain, vomiting, headache and fever. The patients were admitted in Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Medical College and Sadar hospital and they are out of danger,” said Niraj Kumar, SDM, Madhepura.

“We have directed medical officers of the hospitals to treat them with utmost priority. We have also collected the samples of foods and sent them to lab for the testing,” he added.

Following the incident, Education Minister Chandrashekher Singh, who is also the local MLA, visited the hospitals and asked officials to ensure the best treatment. He also directed the officials to investigate the matter and book the cooks.