Patna: Three policemen died and two others sustained injuries after an over speeding truck lost control and overturned on a police patrolling vehicle, near the Beur More in Patna, early morning today.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 am on Tuesday after a dumper rammed into the vehicle they were travelling by in the Beur Jail area. The injured policemen were sent to PMCH Hospital.

It is suspected that the accident happened due to fog. Meanwhile, the police is also examining the CCTV footage. Information is also being taken from the people around. Further action is being taken in the matter.

Explosion heard up to 500 meters

The explosion was so strong that its echo could be heard for about 500 meters. The explosion appears to have taken place due to a fire in the fuel tank of the police vehicle. The police gypsy has been completely damaged. After the incident, the police of Gardanibagh and Beur police stations reached the spot. Fire brigade team also reached there and doused the fire. After this the police sent the three bodies for postmortem.