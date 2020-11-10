Patna Sahib Constituency Result: Counting of votes for Patna Sahib Assembly Constituency which went to polls on November 3 is over and BJP’s Nand Kishore Yadav has won, defeating Congress leader Pravin Singh. Yadav won comfortably against Singh in the Patna Sahib constituency and received more 82,557 votes, about 17,000 more than his closest competitor. Also Read - Gujarat Bypolls 2020 Result: BJP Sweeps Victory in All 8 Seats | Full List of Winners

It is Yadav's 7th consecutive win from this constituency. Notably, Patna Sahib is considered as a traditional bastion of the BJP as no party has defeated Nand Kishore since 1995. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Patna Sahib constituency was won by Nand Kishore Yadav of BJP, and Santosh Mehta of RJD was the runner-up.

The 2020 Bihar election took place at a time when the country is undergoing the coronavirus pandemic. Polling, campaigning and all other processes of an election were held according to the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.22%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.29%, while it was 45.86% in 2010.

6PM: Nand Kishore Yadav on way to his 7th consecutive win, leads Congress rival

4 PM: BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, now leads by over 6,700 votes in Patna Sahib seat, as per PTI.

2 PM: Nand Kishore Yadav maintains his lead

1 PM: Nand Kishore Yadav, who was initially trailing Pravin Singh of Congress, is now leading by over 3,600 votes

Bihar minister & BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, who was initially trailing Pravin Singh of Congress, now leads by over 3,600 votes in Patna Sahib seat. #BiharElection2020 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2020

1o Am: Pravin Singh of Congress is now leading

8:30 AM: The early trends showed BJP’s Nand Kishor Yadav leading over Pravin Singh of Congress

8.00 am: Counting of votes begin