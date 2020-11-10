Patna Sahib Constituency Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Patna Sahib Assembly Constituency which went to polls on November 3 has begun. Also Read - Manipur By-Poll Results 2020: BJP Wins Singhat Constituency, Takes Lead on Other 3 Seats

Here are the updates:

1 PM: Nand Kishore Yadav, who was initially trailing Pravin Singh of Congress, is now leading by over 3,600 votes

Bihar minister & BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, who was initially trailing Pravin Singh of Congress, now leads by over 3,600 votes in Patna Sahib seat. #BiharElection2020 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2020

1o Am: Pravin Singh of Congress is now leading

8:30 AM: The early trends showed BJP’s Nand Kishor Yadav leading over Pravin Singh of Congress

About this seat

BJP leader Nand Kishor Yadav is eying his 7th consecutive win from this constituency and is pitted against Congress leader Pravin Singh. Patna Sahib is considered as a traditional bastion of the BJP as no party has defeated Nand Kishore since 1995. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Patna Sahib constituency was won by Nand Kishore Yadav of BJP, and Santosh Mehta of RJD was the runner-up.

The 2020 Bihar election is taking place at a time when the country is undergoing the coronavirus pandemic. Polling, campaigning and all other processes of an election were held according to the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

More than 3,700 candidates are in the fray for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

The current government in Bihar is a coalition between the JD(U) and BJP with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy chief minister. It remains to be seen if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.