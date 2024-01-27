Home

‘People May Not Consider It Appropriate’: Congress On Nitish Kumar Joining NDA; Mentions Mamata Banerjee

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving CM of Bihar, came together with the RJD in August 2022.

Nitish Kumar was instrumental in bringing together major opposition parties in India to take on the BJP by forming the opposition’s INDIA bloc. (ANI image)

Congress On Nitish Kumar: Talking about the political scene in Bihar is a forlorn exercise, at least for the moment as state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has kept not only his party JD(U) but also alliance partners RJD and Congress in suspense as speculations are rife that he will resign on Saturday and several Congress MLAs will go with him. Then he is likely to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and stake claim to form a new government with the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Amidst all this uncertainty, Congress’ Bihar in-charge Mohan Prakash on Saturday said that this time the people of the state may not consider this an appropriate step and will give their verdict in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mohan Prakash was reacting to the imminent return of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the BJP-led NDA as he exuded confidence that the Congress MLAs would not switch and stay united. “No one will be able to take even a twig away from the Congress,” said Prakash.

Currently, Bihar is going through a political turmoil as Nitish Kumar, called by many a habitual “flip-flopper”, is said to be inching towards his second political volte face in less than three years that will also impact the opposition INDIA bloc and its fight against the BJP in the general elections.

Commenting on the political developments in Bihar, Prakash said, “There’s no ‘shunyata’ (vacuum) in politics. The people of Bihar are more politically aware than in other states and they will decide on this matter in the polls.”

On Kumar’s imminent switch from the Mahagathbandhan camp to the Saffron camp, he said, “My best wishes to Nitish Kumar ji but I want to reiterate that this time the people of Bihar probably may not consider this step appropriate,” said Prakash while talking to the media.

“The Congress is fully prepared. Our alliance partners are there – RJD, Left, and in the coming time the number of our alliance partners will grow,” he claimed as he praised RJD chief Lalu Prasad, saying he is a tall leader of the country and one can rest assured when he is there on the ground.

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving CM of Bihar, came together with the RJD in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP which he accused of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U).

He was also instrumental in bringing together major opposition parties of India to take on the BJP by forming the opposition’s INDIA bloc.

The RJD has 79 MLAs, the BJP has 78, the JD(U) has 45, and the Congress has 19 MLAs out of 243 in the Bihar Assembly.

“I am hopeful that Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, being co-architects of the opposition alliance, will continue to be part of the INDIA bloc,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told a press conference separately.

(With agency inputs)

