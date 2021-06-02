Patna: Unless it is a special situation, the police officials in Bihar Police will not be allowed to use mobile phones or electronic devices, or be active on social media, while on traffic or VIP/VVIP duty. A new order has been passed in this regard on Wednesday. The order was passed by the Bihar DGP (Director-General of Police) SK Singhal in a letter addressed to all senior police officers in the state. Disciplinary actions will be initiated against police officers or personnel found violating the order from the DGP. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Catches Mobile Phone in Mid-Air While Riding a Roller Coaster, Internet is Amazed | Watch

The order from the DGP comes amid a number of complaints and reports about police personnel who appear to be too busy on their smartphones and mobile devices while in the field. "At different parts of the city we can see these policemen busy playing or talking on their smartphones or messaging each other. This seems to be their prime duty," the order said.

The order from the Bihar DGP states that policemen and women stay on high alert while on duty, and be ready to respond to law-and-order situations or a call for help from citizens.

However, the notice from the state said that the sight of on-duty police – particularly those at busy traffic signals, deputed to VIP/VVIP visits, or sent to control crowds at public events – was affecting the image of the force. The DGP in the order said that such distractions could lead to negligence in police personnel’s conduct.

However, this is not the first time that such an order has been passed. A number of orders have also been passed in the past.

In September 2019, the Rajasthan government said police personnel deployed to deal with traffic or VIP movement will have to deposit their mobile phones with their senior officers while on duty.