New Delhi: The Phulwari Vidhan Sabha Constituency went to polls in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 3. It is one of the 243 Bihar Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the Patna district. The key candidate from the Phulwari constituency is Shyam Rajak from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He also won the seat in 2015 as a Janata Dal (United) candidate with a margin of 24.2% securing 94094 votes against Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Rajeshwar Manjhi.

In the 2015 state assembly election, Phulwari had 3,23,582 electors, out of which 1,74,889 were males and 1,48,679 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 0.7% votes. This year, the Bihar Assembly Election was held in three phases beginning October 28. In the first phase, voting was done for 71 seats on October 28; the second phase for 94 seats on November 3; the third for 78 seats on November 7 and the results will be announced today.

For more updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020, stay tuned to India.com