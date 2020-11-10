New Delhi: The Pirpainti Assembly Constituency went to polls in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 3. This constituency is located in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district and comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. The key candidate from this constituency is RJD’s Ram Vilash Paswan. The results for voting in Pirpainti Assembly Constituency will be declared today. Also Read - Jamui Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Ram Vilash Paswan won Pirpainti constituency seat with a margin of 2.9% securing 80058 votes against BJP candidate Lalan Kumar. Voter turnout in the 2015 assembly elections was 57.55%. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 326906 electorates and 323 polling stations in this constituency.

For more updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020, stay tuned to India.com