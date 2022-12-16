‘Piyoge Toh Maroge’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar As He Denies Compensation For Hooch Tragedy Victims

The BJP has been attacking Nitish Kumar for his remark "Jo piyega woh marega" and sought his resignation.

Nitish Kumar on Hooch tragedy

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister on Friday maintained his tough stance against alcohol consumption in the state as he denied any compensation to the family members of those who died after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district. While addressing the Bihar Assembly, the Chief Minister said, “No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking. We have been appealing — if you drink, you will die…those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you.”

Watch: Nitish Kumar Says ‘Piyoge Toh Maroge’ As He Denies Compensation For Hooch Tragedy Victims

#WATCH | “No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking…We have been appealing- if you drink, you will die…those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you…”, said CM Nitish Kumar in assembly earlier today. (Source: Bihar Assembly) pic.twitter.com/zquukNtRIA — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

For the unversed, 53 people died in Bihar’s Saran district from consuming spurious liquor. The BJP has been attacking Nitish Kumar for his remark “Jo piyega woh marega” and sought his resignation. The protest continued for the second day as the BJP cornered Nitish’s government over the Saran hooch tragedy. A delegation of BJP leaders is also scheduled to meet Governor Paghu Chauhan on Friday.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.