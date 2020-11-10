Patna: As the polling trends began to emerge for 243 legislative assembly seats in Bihar on Tuesday, Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary levelled allegations of electronic voting machines (EVM) being “hacked” in the state, where counting of votes is still going on. Also Read - Patna District Constituencies Result LIVE: Anant Singh leads in Mokama, Luv Sinha trails

The London-returned debutante accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “rigging” the election and said that votes polled for Plurals Party were transferred to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on all booths. Also Read - Tejashwi Bhavah: Tej Pratap's Blessing For Little Brother Ahead of Bihar Election Results

“EVM hacked in Bihar. See boothwise data, Plurals votes stolen. BJP rigged the election. Plurals votes transferred to NDA on all booths,” the party’s chief ministerial candidate wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Gaya Town Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Underway, BJP Takes Early Lead

Choudhary contested election from two seats – Bankipore in Patna and Bisfi in Madhubani district.

Choudhary had promised to turn Bihar into Europe by 2030. Her father Vinod Chaudhary is a former Janata Dal (United) MLC and considered close to JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar. Her uncle Vinay Chaudhary is also contesting the Bihar elections.