PM Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar On Taking Oath As Bihar Chief Minister

Kumar was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Nitish Kumar was on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar. (ANI photos)

PM Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister. He also congratulated Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X: “बिहार में बनी एनडीए सरकार राज्य के विकास और यहां के लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ेगी। नीतीश कुमार जी को मुख्यमंत्री और सम्राट चौधरी जी एवं विजय सिन्हा जी को उप मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर मेरी बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह टीम पूरे समर्पण भाव से राज्य के मेरे परिवारजनों की सेवा करेगी।” (The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfill the aspirations of its people. I congratulate @NitishKumar ji as Chief Minister and Samrat Chaudhary ji and Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. I am confident that this team will serve my family members of the state with full dedication. @samrat4bjp @VijayKrSinhaBih)”.

बिहार में बनी एनडीए सरकार राज्य के विकास और यहां के लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ेगी। @NitishKumar जी को मुख्यमंत्री और सम्राट चौधरी जी एवं विजय सिन्हा जी को उप मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर मेरी बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह टीम पूरे… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2024

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar was on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and joining the BJP-led NDA.

Kumar, who quit the Mahagathbandhan and joined the BJP-led NDA earlier on Sunday, was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Along with Kumar, BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as ministers in the Kumar-led government.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister, saying “things were not working well” for him in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

