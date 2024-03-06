Home

PM Modi Inaugurates LPG Pipeline, Launches Projects Worth Rs 12,800 Cr In Bihar

In Bettiah, Bihar, PM Modi also inaugurated Indian Oil's LPG bottling plant and storage terminal at Motihari which would also act as a strategic supply point for the export of petroleum products to Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, at Bettiah in West Champaran district, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Bihar News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday inaugurated the 109-km-long Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline of Indian Oil as he unveiled developmental projects worth Rs 12,800 crore at Bettiah in West Champaran in Bihar on Wednesday.

Officials said the LPG pipeline will not only provide cleaner cooking fuel to the people of Bihar but also to neighbouring Nepal. The Prime Minister also inaugurated Indian Oil’s LPG bottling plant and storage terminal at Motihari which would also act as a strategic supply point for the export of petroleum products to Nepal, besides the eight districts of north Bihar, they said.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the city gas distribution project in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan and Deoria, and grain-based ethanol projects at HCPCL Biofuels Ltd’s facilities at Sugauli and Lauriya.

He also inaugurated the two-laning of the Piprakothi-Motihari-Raxaul section of NH-28A and the Sheohar-Sitamarhi section of NH-104. The PM also laid the foundation stone for a six-lane cable bridge over the Ganga, parallel to Digha-Sonepur rail-cum-road bridge, and the four-laning of the Bakarpur Hat-Manikpur section of NH-19 bypass.

Among the railway projects he inaugurated were the doubling of the 62-km line from Bapudham Motihari to Piprahan, and the gauge conversion of the Narkatiaganj-Gaunaha section.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the doubling and electrification of the 96-km-long Gorakhpur Cantt Valmiki Nagar rail line, and the redevelopment of the Bettiah railway station.

He flagged off two new trains on the Narkatiaganj-Gaunaha and Raxaul-Jogbani routes.

Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of the JD(U) were among those present at the programme.

Notably, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was, however, not present at the programme.

PM Modi rides Kolkata underwater metro

Earlier today, PM Modi travelled with school students in India’s first underwater metro train in Kolkata on Wednesday. Modi arrived at the Esplanade metro station in the West Bengal capital and received a massive welcome by a capacity crowd amid loud chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi Modi’.

The Prime Minister inaugurated India ‘s first underwater metro tunnel built in Kolkata and later took a ride in the train along with some school students. Modi was seen interacting with school students and metro staff as they travelled in India’s first underwater metro train.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.

(With inputs from agencies)

