Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, on Monday, congratulated Nitish Kumar on being sworn-in as the chief minister of Bihar. Amit Shah took to Twitter and wrote, “I congratulate Nitish Kumar ji on swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi and all those who took the oath of office.” The Home Minister further added that he is confident that PM Modi and Nitish Kumar will bring self-reliance to Bihar. Also Read - Hope You Remain NDA CM: Chirag Paswan Takes Swipe While Congratulating Nitish Kumar

BJP president J P Nadda also expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance will give a “pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented” government in Bihar as he congratulated Nitish Kumar for taking oath as the state’s chief minister. Also Read - BJP's Decision Not To Field Sushil Modi as Deputy CM, Says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Kumar was on Monday sworn in as the chief minister for the seventh time in two decades, in the presence of the NDA’s top leaders, including Union Home minister Amit Shah and Nadda. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Assures All Possible Support From Centre

“Congrats to @NitishKumar Ji and all newly sworn-in ministers. I am sure that under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji, NDA will give pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented govt in the state. I assure people of Bihar that NDA is committed to fulfil their aspirations,” Nadda said.