Samastipur: For the second time today and at his second rally of the day in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Mahagatbandhan over dynastic politics, saying that while the NDA is committed to democracy, the grand alliance is devoted to dynastic politics.

"On one side, NDA is committed to democracy. And on the other side is 'parivar tantra gatbandhan'. The NDA government is for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'," PM Modi said on Sunday while addressing an election rally in Bihar's Samastipur.

"Has any relative of Nitish Kumar been sent to Rajya Sabha? Do you find any relative of Modi in Parliament?" PM Modi asked while taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader and Mahagatbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

He said, “The BJP has decided to form 1,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) for farmers in Bihar. The central government has created a fund of Rs 1 lakh crores for agriculture infrastructure for our farmers.”