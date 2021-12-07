Patna: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar….the list goes on. If the entry done in the data of state health department is to be believed, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, cine stars Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar have all been tested for Covid-19 at a community health centre in Bihar’s Arwal district, reported the Times of India.Also Read - India, Russia Sign Record 28 MoUs, Programme of Cooperation In Defence For 10 Years | Key Points

The data from Karpi block of Arwal district in Bihar, dated October 27, makes for a shocking case of fraud. In the columns made for the names of persons tested, names of PM Modi, cine-star Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar along with other prominent figures have been entered. Even though none of these people live in Bihar, or had stayed here in the past, their addresses have also been mentioned as one of the villages in Arwal.

Moreover, PM Modi’s name has been mentioned thrice in the list of the people who were tested. His address was that of Puran village. Amit Shah’s name appeared twice. Akshay Kumar had been mentioned four times, while Priyanka Chopra’s name was repeated the maximum nuber of times in the list — six! Even though she is staying in United States, the data for the test has mentioned her address as that of a Jonha village in Karpi block of Arwal district. As per the data, swab samples of all these dignitaries were collected on October 27 and their samples were sent for RT-PCR test the other day, which were later found negative.

2 data operators suspended

Meanwhile, two data entry operators have been suspended after lists of people vaccinated at Karpi community health centre that were uploaded on the vaccination portal were recently inspected. “Two data operators have been dismissed and an FIR will be lodged in this case,” State health society executive director Sanjay Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by the TOI. Singh called it an act of mischief, adding, an investigation will be done as to find out whose samples were collected, if any. While the two data operators alleged pressure from above, senior officials denied such allegations.

This is not for the first time that such forgery had been discovered in Covid-19 tests in the state. In February this year, the then Jamui civil surgeon and other officials were suspended after fake Covid-19 tests were reported. That time instead of contact number of the people tested, zero was mentioned in the column, the TOI report added.