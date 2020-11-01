New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that after the first phase of voting in Bihar Assembly election, it is now clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again. Also Read - 10 Years Later, How Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Banks on PM Modi to Win Assembly Elections

PM Modi was addressing a rally in Chhapra city of Bihar's Saran district on Sunday morning.

"Voting in the first phase has indicated huge gains for NDA, this has left opponents frustrated," PM Modi said at the rally.

He added, “Political pundits have been proven wrong in first phase of Bihar polls, which saw large voter turnout despite Covid-19,”

Taking a dig at a recent video of RJD’ Tejashwi Yadav, PM Modi said “Opponents are frustrated and have begun to vent ire by shoving own supporters.”