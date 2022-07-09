Patna: An FIR has been registered against two chemists in Bihar for allegedly selling expired medicines 17-years ago. A court in Bihar’s Sheohar district has directed the police to register a case against two chemists for an incident that dates back to October, 2005. Surendra Raut, a resident of Barahi village had complained of abdominal pain. As the pain became severe, he purchased medicines on the way to hospital from the chemist shop of Nand Lal Shah located at Adauri Chowk.Also Read - Former Bihar MLA Hires Contract Killers To Kill His Own Daughter; Arrested

“Nand Lal Shah gave me a syrup and a tablet which I consumed to get relief. However, after consuming the medicines, my health deteriorated more. My family members somehow admitted me to a private hospital where they treated me and saved my life. The doctors of the hospital said that the medicines I had consumed on the way to hospital had expired. Hence, the health had deteriorated more. When I was discharged from the hospital, I went there to the chemist shop to complain about expired medicines but Nand Lal Shah and his brother Sukh Lal Shah brutally assaulted me,” Raut said on Friday. Also Read - Bihar Shocker: Panchayat in Saharsa Directs Rape Accused to Pay Rs 70,000 to Victim 'as Compensation'

When I went to the police station and gave the written complaint, the police officials did not accept my application. Finally, I filed a complaint in sub-divisional court on October 6, 2005 against them. I continuously monitored the hearing of the case and spent Rs 20,000 in the last 17 years. Also Read - Newly-elected Mukhiya Shot Dead In Broad Daylight in Jamui, Political Rivalry Suspected

“On Thursday, Rakesh Kumar, the judicial magistrate of sub-divisional court Sheohar directed the district police to register the FIR against Nand Lal Shah and Sukh Lal Shah and investigate this case. I am finally satisfied with the court’s decision. It has taken 17 years,” Raut said.

“We have registered an FIR against two persons in the direction of the sub-divisional court. The matter is 17 years old. The investigation is underway,” said an officer of Puranhiya police station.