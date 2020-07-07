New Delhi: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after orders were issued to deploy doctors, nurses and a ventilator at latter’s official residence, remarking that while the Chief Minister’s residence had been turned into a ventilator-equipped hospital, poor people were suffering due to lack of medical facilities. Also Read - Coronavirus in Bihar Reaches CM Nitish Kumar's Doors as Niece Tests Positive

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “When CM’s sample is sent for COVID test, reports are received in two hours. But in case of common men, it takes over five-seven days”. Also Read - Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Negative For Coronavirus; Deputy CM Sushil Modi Awaits Result

Notably, the Chief Minister, along with several of his staffers, was tested for coronavirus on Saturday after he attended an event where a BJP leader, who was found infected with the deadly virus, was also present. Within hours, his result came back negative. Also Read - Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Undergoes COVID-19 Test, Awaits Result

“Now CM’s residence has been turned into a ventilator-equipped hospital,while poor people are suffering due to lack of medical facilities,” the RJD leader further said.

This was in response to Patna Medical College, earlier today, issuing orders to deploy six doctors, three nurses and a ventilator at the Chief Minister’s official residence, after Secretary of the state Health Department issued orders in this regard.

The Bihar government’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis in the state, as well as the plight of Bihari migrants, who, the opposition alleges, were neglected or mistreated by the Nitish Kumar government during the COVID-19 lockdown, is expected to be raised during campaigning for the state Assembly polls, likely to take place in October-November.

Bihar on Tuesday reported 385 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state’s overall COVID-19 tally to 12,525. More than 9,000 people in the state have recovered from the infection thus far.