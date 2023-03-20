Home

Bihar

Porn Video Played On TV Screens At Patna Railway Station, Passengers File Complaint

Porn Video Played On TV Screens At Patna Railway Station, Passengers File Complaint

The railway officials filed an FIR against Dutta Communication and the agency has been blacklisted for playing such content on T screens.

Reports claimed that the railway officials have terminated the contract with the agency.

Patna: In a bizarre incident, a porn video was played on the TV screens installed at Bihar’s Patna railway station for three minutes on Sunday around 9:30 AM. Angered by the incident, the passengers filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The matter was reported to the Government Railway Police and after getting no response from the GRP, the RPF contacted Dutta Communication, the agency responsible for running advertisements on the screens, and asked the agency operators to stop the relay of the porn clip in front of people, including women and children.

You may like to read

A passenger present at the railways station purportedly recorded the incident on his smartphone, which took place at platform number 10.

पटना जंक्शन पर लगी स्क्रीन पर चल गई Porn film, एजेंसी के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज. pic.twitter.com/z36mfo48tx — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) March 19, 2023

Then the railway officials filed an FIR against Dutta Communication and the agency has been blacklisted by the Railways. Moreover, a penalty has also been imposed on the agency for the unwanted incident.

Reports claimed that the railway officials have terminated the contract with the agency for relaying advertisements on television screens at the railway station. However, the railway department said it is conducting a separate inquiry into the matter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.