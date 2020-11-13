New Delhi: A ruckus erupted at Patna’s Congress office during the Congress Legislative Party meeting (CLP) on Friday as supporters of two MLAs resorted to pushing and shoving over the choice of the new leader. The incident happened in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party leader Bhupesh Baghel. Also Read - Bihar Government Formation: NDA MLAs to Meet on Nov 15 to Elect Leader, Says CM Nitish Kumar

According to news agency ANI, Congress called a meeting of all its 19 newly elected MLAs at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna to elect the legislative party leader. Seventeen MLAs were present in the meeting, sources said.

They said that during the meeting supporters of Congress MLA Siddharth Singh, who won from Bikram seat and MLA Vijay Shankar Dubey, former minister who won from Maharajganj, resorted to sloganeering and pushing each other. They were demanding that their leader be elected to the post.

#WATCH | Bihar: A ruckus erupted at Congress office in Patna during Congress Legislative Party meeting (CLP) today; Chhattisgarh CM & party leader Bhupesh Baghel was also present. pic.twitter.com/B2DQBHkezC — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

The situation was later resolved with intervention of senior leaders.

Speaking to ANI regarding the incident, Bihar Congress President Madan Mohan Jha said, “I am not aware of ruckus, I will take cognizance of the matter. There is no big deal in two MLAs not attending the CLP meeting today, Abidur Rahman is unwell and Manohar Prasad did meet us yesterday, today he didn’t come.”