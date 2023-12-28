Home

‘Pradesh Ne Pehchana, Ab Desh Bhi Pehchanega’: Poster Featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In JDU Office In Delhi

Prior to this, posters calling Nitish Kumar "the country's second Gandhi" were seen in Patna in October. The posters were put up by his party mates from the Janata Dal (United).

New Delhi: Posers featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were put up at the JDU office in Delhi today. The posters were put up ahead of the JDU’s national executive meeting in the national capital. A video shared by news agency ANI, showed big banners were put up outside the party office that read “Pradesh ne pehchana, ab desh bhi pehchanega”.

#WATCH | Posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar that read ‘Pradesh ne pehchana, ab desh bhi pehchanega’ were put up at JD(U) office in Delhi ahead of the JD(U) national executive meeting. pic.twitter.com/DPNk8WDLwh — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

Earlier in October, posters calling Nitish Kumar “the country’s second Gandhi” were seen in Patna. The posters were put up by his party mates from the Janata Dal (United).

The poster praised Nitish Kumar for “teaching the lesson of equality”. Leaders of the JD(U) said the Bihar CM has made great efforts to bring social reforms and added that he is following the path taken by Mahatma Gandhi.

The JD(U)’s poster of Nitish Kumar was also criticised by the BJP. BJP state spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said it was “despicable” that Nitish Kumar was compared to Mahatma Gandhi.

