New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor doubled down on his next move weeks after he turned down Congress offer to join the party. He said his eyes are only focused on Bihar and his mission involves “nayi soch, naya prayas (new thinking, new effort) in the state. In a presser on Thursday, Prashant Kishor made it clear that he would work for the next three-four months to help build idea of ‘Jan Suraaj’ (good governance) in Bihar. In his mission Bihar plan, Prashant Kishor said he would also embark on 3,000-km ‘Padyatra’ across the state from October 2.Also Read - Explained: Why Prashant Kishor Refused To Join Congress

“In next 3-4 months, I will meet many eminent persons of Bihar who can help build idea of ‘Jan Suraaj’ (good governance) and make them part of it. I will embark on 3,000 kms ‘Padyatra’ across Bihar from October 2, Gandhi Ashram, West Champaran,” Prashant Kishor said.

In next 3-4 months, I'll meet many eminent persons of Bihar who can help build idea of ‘Jan Suraaj’ (good governance) & make them part of it. I'll embark on 3000 kms 'Padyatra' across Bihar from Oct 2, Gandhi Ashram, West Champaran: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor pic.twitter.com/9GR0JzYMug — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

What Prashant Kishor said on forming new party

Even as there were speculations of Prashant Kishor forming a new party, the political strategist said he has no plans as of now. With this, however, Prashant Kishor also left room for suspense on forming new party with an open-ended answer. “I am not going to announce any political platform or political party today. I intend to bring together all those who wants change in Bihar,” Prashant Kishor said.

Once again, Prashant Kishor explained his decision to turn down Congress offer. Prashant Kishor was offered by Congress to be a part of the party’s empowered action group for the 2024 general elections. However, Prashant Kishor declined the offer.

“Congress needs to decide how they want to function further, not me. They took whatever decision they deemed important and so did I. Congress doesn’t need any Prashant Kishor, the party has even more capable people. They know what they have to do,” Prashant Kishor said.