Patna: After Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Chirag Paswan's LJP-Ram Vilas, Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday announced support to NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

"Selecting Draupadi Murmu as a candidate for the President's post is a pleasing thing for us. She comes from a tribal family and her selection as a candidate for the highest post of the country is a pleasing thing," Chief Minister and party head Nitish Kumar said.

Earlier, JD-U's national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh officially announced support to Murmu.

“Draupadi Murmu, who comes from a poor tribal family, was selected for the President’s post. Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also dedicated to the works for the women empowerment and marginalised people of the society. JD-U has decided to support Draupadi Murmu for the presidential poll. I congratulate her for her selection as a candidate for the presidential post,” he said.

JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha also congratulated Murmu, and also appealed to the opposition parties to support tribal leaders of the country. Paswan and Manjhi had expressed support for Murmu after the BJP announced her name as the NDA candidate for the presidential poll. After opposition parties announced the name of Yashwant Sinha as their joint candidate, the BJP played the woman and tribal card and selected Murmu.

Leaders like Nitish Kumar, Manjhi and Chirag Paswan cannot afford to go against the decision of the BJP as they may be considered as anti-Dalit and anti-tribal.

