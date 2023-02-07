Home

Railway Track Stolen and Sold to Scrap Dealer in Bihar’s Samastipur

Thefts of railway scarps have now become a regular affair in Bihar but this is probably the first time that 2 km track was stolen.

Patna: A two kilometer railway track worth crores was reportedly stolen and sold to a scrap dealer in Bihar’s Samastipur district. The stolen track connected Lohat sugar mill with Pandaul railway station. As the sugar mill was shut for the past few years, there was no movement on the route.

Two Railway Protection Force employees have been suspended in connection with the matter. As per information, the railway scrap worth crores were sold to the scrap dealer in connivance of the RPF personnel.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Samastipur Railway Division, Ashok Agarwal said, “A departmental-level inquiry committee has been formed for investigation. Two personnel have been suspended with immediate effect including Jhanjharpur RPF outpost in-charge Srinivas of Railway Division and Jamadar Mukesh Kumar Singh of Madhubani for not informing the department about the case on time.”

DRM Aggarwal further added, “It has been reported that a scrap of the railway line was sold to the the scrap dealer in connivance of the RPF without auctioning it. There seems to be a stir in the railway department regarding the matter.”

The railway line was laid from Pandaul station of Samastipur Railway Division to Lohat Sugar Mill which was closed for a long time. The whole matter is being investigated by the team of Darbhanga RPF Post and Railway Vigilance.

