New Delhi: The Rajgir Assembly Constituency went to polls in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 3. This constituency is located in Nalanda district of Bihar and comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. The key candidates from this constituency are sitting MLA Ravi Jyoti who recently joined the Congress after denial of ticket from the JD(U) and he is contesting against JD(U)’s official candidate Kaushal Kishor. The results for voting in Rajgir Assembly Constituency will be declared today. Also Read - Brahampur Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to begin at 8 AM

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Ravi Jyoti Kumar won Rajgir constituency seat with a margin of 3.6% securing 62009 votes against BJP candidate Satydeo Narain Arya. In the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, voter turnout was 54.13%. Also Read - Shahpur Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

Rajgir Constituency Result LIVE: Also Read - Jagdishpur Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

1) JDU Takes Early Lead, Counting Underway

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 287024 electorates and 293 polling stations in this constituency.

To know more updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020, stay tuned to India.com