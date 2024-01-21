Home

Bihar

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Holiday, Dry Day In Bihar On Jan 22? Request Made To CM Nitish Kumar

Will there be a full-day holiday and 'dry day' in Bihar on January 22 for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha? A request has been made to the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar..

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

New Delhi: The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is being held on January 22, 2024 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries of the country. Multiple states have declared half-day and/or full-day holidays including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. These and some other states have also declared a ban on alcohol, i.e. a Dry Day has also been declared. Amid these announcements by the state governments, Bihar has not yet declared a full-day holiday or Dry Day for January 22, 2024. However, a request has been made to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to declare a full-day holiday in Bihar on January 22 in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, adding that it is time for a ‘renaissance of religion’.

Full-Day Holiday, Dry Day In Bihar On Jan 22?

Giriraj Singh emphasized that Bihar, being a Hindu-majority state, should consider a full-day holiday in alignment with the sentiments of the Hindu community. In addition to calling for an extended holiday, the Union Minister proposed the prohibition of alcohol and meat sales during the significant ceremony. “It is time for a renaissance of religion. The central government has declared a half-day holiday. I would like to tell the CM Nitish Kumar, that Bihar is also a Hindu-majority state. And seeing the sentiments of Hindus, a full-day holiday should be declared in Bihar. In addition to this, the sale of alcohol and meat should be banned,” Singh said while speaking to ANI.

‘Congress Has A Problem With Ram Temple’, Says Giriraj Singh

Singh also criticized the Congress party, highlighting instances from the past in connection with the Ram temple construction. He further accused the grand old party of prioritizing the reconstruction of the Masjid over the temple in 1992.The Union Minister acknowledged the BJP’s persistent efforts in ensuring the construction of the Ram temple. “Congress has always had a problem with the Ram temple. They had two chances to reconstruct the temple, once in 1947 and the second, when Kalyan Singh was suspended after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, they immediately announced that they would reconstruct the Masjid. BJP has fought a hard battle to get the temple constructed,” the Union Minister said.

The Consecration Ceremony will be attended by PM Modi, politicians, businessmen like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, top cricketers and film stars of the country.

(Inputs from ANI)

