Bihar Election Exit Poll 2020: As the third and final phase of elections ended in Bihar on Saturday, ABP News-CVoter survey projected a cliffhanger or a hung assembly for state.

According to the post-poll tracker, NDA is predicted to win seats in the range between 104-128 in the 243-member assembly while the Grand Alliance led by RJD is tipped to win 108-131 seats.

However, the RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party with 81-89 seats. On the other hand, the survey also revealed that Chirag Paswan-led LJP and other parties may not have much bearings on the result.

Stating further, the exit poll said the Congress most likely to win 21-29 seats. Left parties will get somewhere around 6-13 seats.

The exit polls are based on voter’s responses which are collected on the final day of voting in the state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that 55.22% voter turnout was recorded till 5PM in the third and last phase of Bihar assembly elections.

As per updates from the EC, maximum 51.12 per cent polling was recorded in Supaul, followed 48.98 per cent in Saharsa and 48.43 per cent in Muzaffarpur.

West Champaran registered polling percentage of 45.58, East Champaran 47.46, Sitamarhi 44.08, Araria 43.22, Kishanganj 47.55, Purnea 46.09, Katihar 43.11, Madhepura 46.33, Vaishali 46.34, Samastipur 45.05, and Darbhanga 41.15.

The ECI also recorded 45.58 per cent polling in the bypolls for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat.